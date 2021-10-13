United States men's national soccer team Concacaf World Cup qualifier vs. Costa Rica: Live stream and TV info, USMNT roster

The USMNT will face Costa Rica - traditionally one of the top national teams in Concacaf - in its third and final World Cup qualifier during the October window at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Wednesday.

So far, the U.S. has experienced an up-and-down qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The USMNT opened this qualifying window with a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin, Texas. It followed up that with a dismal performance against Panama in Panama City, losing 1-0. This marked the USMNT's first-ever World Cup qualifying defeat to Panama.

In Costa Rica, the USMNT will meet a formidable foe, one that has reached four of the last five World Cups, which includes a quarterfinal appearance in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A United States fan cheers before the World Cup qualifier against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The U.S. currently sits in second place in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying standings behind Mexico. The top three teams automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the fourth-place team must compete in an inter-continental playoff.

This is where each team stands after today's #CWCQ Final Round matches. Are there any surprises? Comment👇 pic.twitter.com/P7YtbkHp5v — Concacaf (@Concacaf) October 11, 2021

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday:

When is the USMNT-Costa Rica World Cup qualifier?

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Where is the USMNT-Costa Rica World Cup qualifier?

The game will be held at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus has hosted 10 World Cup qualifiers since 2000, and the USMNT is 7-1-2 in those games. Lower.com Field is home to the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer. The Crew's former home, Historic Crew Stadium, was famous for the "Dos a Cero" games against Mexico, in which the USMNT prevailed 2-0 in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013.

How can I watch the USMNT's World Cup qualifier vs. Costa Rica?

ESPN2 will air the game, with streaming available on WatchESPN. Spanish-language broadcast available on UniMas and TUDN (pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET). The game also is available on fuboTV.

Which players are on the USMNT and Costa Rica rosters?

USMNT roster

Goalkeepers (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; USA), Zack Steffen (Manchester City; England), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; USA)

Defenders (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; USA), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona; Spain), Mark McKenzie (Genk; Belgium), Shaq Moore (Tenerife; Spain), Tim Ream (Fulham; England), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim; Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; USA), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray; Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC, USA)

Midfielders (8): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; USA), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig; Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia; Italy), Luca de la Torre (Heracles; Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; USA), Weston McKennie (Juventus; Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia; Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; USA)

Forwards (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg; Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; USA), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca; Spain), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; USA), Tim Weah (Lille; France), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; USA)

Costa Rica roster

Goalkeepers (3): Aarón Cruz (Saprissa; Costa Rica), Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense; Costa Rica), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain; France)

Defenders (9): Ricardo Blanco (Saprissa; Costa Rica), Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire; USA), Óscar Duarte (Levante; Spain), Fernán Faerrón (Alajuelense; Costa Rica), Keysher Fuller (Herediano; Costa Rica), Rónald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati; USA), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen; Denmark), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios; Colombia), Kendall Waston (Saprissa; Costa Rica)

Midfielders (9): Celso Borges (Alajuelense; Costa Rica), Luis Díaz (Columbus Crew; USA), Orlando Galo (Herediano; Costa Rica), Randall Leal (Nashville SC; USA), Jimmy Marín (Saprissa; Costa Rica), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense; Costa Rica), Youstin Salas (Municipal Grecia; Costa Rica), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano; Costa Rica), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense; Costa Rica)

Forwards (4): Joel Campbell (Monterrey; Mexico), Jonathan Moya (FC Anyang; South Korea), José Guillermo Ortiz (Herediano; Costa Rica), Kenneth Vargas (Municipal Grecia; Costa Rica)

