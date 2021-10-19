United States Grand Prix 2021: What time is the F1 race, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Nov 1, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain during practice for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas - Reuters

The 2021 Formula One season has been one of the finest in recent memory, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton going head-to-head in one of the most hotly contested and controversial battles.

The Turkish Grand Prix saw Verstappen retake the championship lead after finishing second to Valtteri Bottas, with Hamilton down in fifth after starting 11th following an engine penalty.

For the first time since 2019, F1 racing returns to America this weekend.

When is it?

The 17th round of the 2021 season runs from Friday October 22 until Sunday October 24. First and second practice take place on Friday with qualifying on Saturday. The United States Grand Prix itself is on the Sunday.

What time does it start?

First practice on Friday runs from 5.30pm BST until 6.30pm, with second practice starting at 9pm. Qualifying is a fairly late one, beginning at 10pm on Saturday, following on from third practice at 7pm.

The race begins at 8pm on Sunday.

What are the championship standings after 16 rounds?

Drivers' top 10:

Constructors':

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team. Their qualifying coverage starts at 9pm BST on Saturday with race coverage at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Channel 4's qualifying coverage is slightly hampered by the late start time, so runs on Sunday morning at 8.30am. Their race highlights is at 12.05am BST on Monday October 25. So maybe one to record.

You can also keep up to date throughout qualifying and the race right here at Telegraph Sport.

What do we know about the Circuit of the Americas?

Circuit length: 5.513km

First grand prix: 2012

Laps: 56

Race distance: 308.405km

Race lap record: 1:36.169 (Charles Leclerc, 2019)

2019 winner: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Number of corners: 20

Overtaking chances: One of the best places for overtaking in the year. The run down the pit straight and up the hill into the turn one hairpin is a very good spot. The second best is the run between turns 11 and 12, aided by DRS. There are a couple of other of reasonably heavy braking zones but they are a little more risky.

What are the latest odds?