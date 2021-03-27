United States to face Honduras with Olympics berth on line

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers - Dominican Republic v United States

Looking to reach the Olympics men's soccer tournament for the first time since 2008, the United States Men's National Team under-23 squad will face Honduras on Saturday with a trip to Tokyo on the line.

The United States finished second in Group A play at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament at Mexico, following a 1-0 defeat to the host country on Wednesday. Honduras won Group B following a 1-1 tie against Canada on Thursday.

Since the top two teams in the tournament advance to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the semifinal matchups actually decide who will advance. The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USA's U-23 team will take on Honduras in the first semifinal Sunday at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the second semifinal matchup, Mexico will face off against Canada.

In 2015, the United States had a chance to earn an Olympic berth with a victory but fell 2-0 to Honduras. Mexico won the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, while Canada has never advanced to the Games. The U.S. failed to advance out of group play at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Even though the two semifinal winners advance to the Tokyo Olympics, they still will meet in the tournament championship game on Tuesday.

-Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • USA, Mexico eye Tokyo Olympic berths in CONCACAF semi-finals

    The United States and Mexico will look to seal Olympic berths Sunday when they headline the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

  • Mexico beats US 1-0 in men's Olympic soccer qualifying

    Sebastian Soto's sloppy giveaway cost the United States in a 1-0 loss to Mexico. Now comes the winner-take-all semifinal Sunday night against Honduras or Canada for a trip to the men’s Olympic soccer tournament. “Ultimately difficult to lose the game on an individual error,” U.S. coach Jason Kreis said after Soto gifted Uriel Antuna a 45th-minute goal at Guadalajara on Wednesday night.

  • Thierry Henry to quit social media, says online racism goes unchecked

    "The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore."

  • USMNT – Northern Ireland: How to watch, lineup options, start time, more

    It's time to see if the USMNT's bright young generation of blossoming stars can turn one strong outing into two.

  • USMNT player ratings v. Jamaica

    USMNT player ratings against Jamaica were very interesting to put together, as plenty of Gregg Berhalter's youngsters put on a show in Austria but there were a few players who struggled.

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • Efrain Alvarez ‘traumatized’ amid Mexico-USMNT allegiance battle

    Efrain Alvarez is the latest dual-national to be at the center of a Mexico - USMNT battle, and the LA Galaxy teenager is struggling to deal with the decision he has to make.

  • Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to leave social media until platforms regulate racism, bullying

    "I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright."

  • Win and in: USMNT U23s can secure Olympic return, revenge vs. Honduras

    4,608 days have passed since the USMNT U-23s last took the field in Olympic competition, but that could all change on Sunday.

  • Chelsea's summer to-do list: Buy a striker, sort out who stays - and what to do with Thomas Tuchel?

    The spotlight falls on Chelsea for the fifth of six pieces this week looking at the in-trays of executives and decision-makers at the Big Six. Check back in tomorrow for part six on Tottenham Read part one focusing on Liverpool Read part two focusing on Arsenal Read part three focusing on Man United Read part four focusing on Man City Playing staff The big question that Chelsea fans are asking is ‘will the club sign Erling Haaland?’ Anybody hoping for a definitive answer just yet will be disappointed, but Chelsea will focus their summer efforts on bringing in a No 9. While other areas, such as the centre of defence, could be strengthened, the club are willing to spend a significant slice of their transfer budget on the right centre-forward. Chelsea, of course, are not the only club interested in Haaland which means alternatives will have to be considered, including former Stamford Bridge forward Romelu Lukaku who has been in outstanding form for Inter Milan. Other than looking for the right striker and possibly another defender, Chelsea have big decisions to make on the futures of a number of their players. The entire back three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta will only have a year remaining on their contracts at the end of the season, while Thiago Silva’s initial one-year deal will run out in the summer. Thiago hopes to sign a new deal, while talks are expected to open over Christensen’s future but there has been mixed messaging regarding Rudiger. Just days after he indicated he would like to sign a new contract, reports emerged from Germany claiming he would prefer to wait until after the European Championships, which could put Chelsea in a difficult position. There are also doubts hanging over strikers Tammy Abraham, who is yet to start talks over an extension to his contract that will have two years left on it, and Olivier Giroud, whose contract is due to expire. It would not be a surprise, given head coach Thomas Tuchel’s preference to play Kai Havertz as a false nine lately, if Giroud decides to move on at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether or not fears over N’Golo Kante’s future have been erased by the form the Frenchman has shown under Tuchel in recent weeks, or whether or not Chelsea can find a club to take goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  • Leonard Floyd: I wanted to keep playing with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey

    The Rams surprised some when they re-signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a four-year, $64 million deal at the start of free agency. Floyd didn’t want to go anywhere else after posting his best season in Los Angeles in 2020 while on a one-year contract. He recorded 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 19 [more]

  • As Iran toughens stance, hopes for nuclear thaw before June diminish

    The odds of Washington and Tehran making progress to revive the 2015 nuclear deal before Iran's June elections have dwindled after Iran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, diplomats and officials said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said it is ready to talk to Iran about both nations resuming compliance with the accord, which scrapped broad economic sanctions against Iran in return for curbs intended to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - something Iran says it does not want.

  • Premier League expects heading guidelines before next season

    The Premier League announced on Friday that heading guidelines for training in the professional game are set to be in place for the start of next season as concerns grow over health risks for players.

  • Zach Wilson shines in passing drills at BYU pro day

    Zach Wilson gave observers a taste Friday of why he's projected to go higher in the NFL draft than any BYU player before him. The quarterback only took part in passing drills, following a script of 60 passes drawn up by former BYU and NFL quarterback John Beck. Wilson threw a mix of deep routes, crossing routes, slants, curls, wheel routes and timing routes.

  • Watch: Sergio Garcia eliminates Lee Westwood with a hole-in-one in playoff in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Walk-off and tee shot are not two phrases typically paired together but they were on Friday in Austin.

  • Darryl Roberts signs with Washington

    The Washington Football Team signed William Jackson III early in free agency and they’ve made another addition to their cornerback corps. A release from the team on Friday afternoon announced that Darryl Roberts has signed a contract. The terms of that contract were not included in the announcement. Roberts spent four seasons with the Jets [more]

  • Sergio Garcia hits the rarest of shots: A walk-off hole-in-one

    There's no topping that.

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Dillian Whyte recover from knockout loss in rematch?

    This is one of the rare situations where the clear, convincing winner of the first fight is a fairly significant underdog in the rematch.

  • LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery on fractured wrist, may not be out for season after all

    The Rookie of the Year race just got even more interesting.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.