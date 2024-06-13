Has the United States ever won Copa America?

The United States gets the rare chance to compete in a Copa America on home soil this summer for what could be a team-defining tournament.

Unlike CONMEBOL teams that get to automatically participate in the Copa America, CONCACAF nations like the United States must be invited or qualify in certain years. In 47 editions of the historic competition, the Stars and Stripes have only been a part of four Copa Americas, with their fifth appearance coming this summer.

The United States' first match of Copa America 2024 kicks off on June 23 against Bolivia, and the USMNT are looking to make their best run in their short history in the tournament. Here's a breakdown of the United States' best finish at the Copa America.

No, the United States has never won the Copa America. The USMNT's best finishes at the Copa America came in 1995 and 2016 when they finished fourth in both tournaments.

Most recently, the USA reached the semifinals of the Copa America Centenario where they lost 0-4 to Lionel Messi's Argentina. The Stars and Stripes then had to play for third place against Colombia, but they could not overcome Carlos Bacca's 31st minute goal.

Since Copa America 2016, the USMNT has made great strides, honing in on their young core to win the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and then the CONCACAF Nations League in March 2024, defeating Mexico in both competitions.

The USA will look to put in a similar performance in Copa America 2024 as they compete in stadiums throughout the United States.

United States Copa America 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Giovanni Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Timothy Tillman (LAFC)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

Expect the squad to be cut down before Copa America 2024 kicks off.