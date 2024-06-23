🚨 United States ease past Bolivia to kick off Copa América Group C

Copa América Group C is underway as the United States hosted Bolivia, and Uruguay is set to take on Panama. Here is what has gone down so far.

USA 2-0 Boliva

Scorers: Pulisic 3′, Balogun 44′

The United States started their Copa América campaign off with a bang, comfortably defeating Bolivia thanks to two first-half goals.

The Stars and Stripes got off to a flying start as skipper Christian Pulisic showed exactly why he is the man tasked with leading this team from the front, firing home a stunning strike off of a short corner to bring the crowd to its feet inside three minutes.

While they knocked on the door for much of the first-half, it took until the dying minutes for the United States to find their second. This time it was the relentless Folarin Balogun who picked out the bottom-corner on the break.

Bolivia did not make it easy for the hosts, but the American strikers were rather wasteful in front of goal to boot. Luckily for Gregg Berhlater’s side, Bolivia did little to trouble Matt Turner in goal, ensuring the United States could coast to their first win in the group.

