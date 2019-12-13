United States down three in Australia 3½-6½

Recap

Day two appeared to be over as quickly as it started for the visiting United States squad in Melbourne, Australia as the Internationals seized control thanks to Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen making quick work of Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar 3&2. The Americans got out to a quick start going two up through seven but folded quickly on the back nine losing three of the first five holes and shaking hands on the 16th green for the loss. It didn't get much better after that for the the United States as Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman made quick work of International foe Patrick Reed and his partner Webb Simpson 3&2. There was some spirit left in the tank for the United States as Patrick Cantlay drained a dramatic putt from outside 15 feet as he and his partner Xander Schauffele took down Adam Hadwin and Joaquin Niemann on the 18th hole to save some face for the fledgeling Americans and keep the score within four points. Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas continued the come from behind charge as Thomas rolled in a clinching putt from outside 15-feet on the 18th hole for birdie to secure the point for the Americans. Last on the course was Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland who managed to secure the half on the 18th thanks to a Fowler putt from inside 10-feet.





Day 2 Foursomes - Internationals United States

Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott 3&2 Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay 1up Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann

Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer 3&2 Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods 1up Byeong Hun An/Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith half Gary Woodland/Rickie Fowler

Sat out session: HaoTong Li (yet to play), C.T. Pan, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau.

Points leaders so far

USA

2pt Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

1pt Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

0.5pt Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

0pt Bryson Dechambeau, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

Internationals

2pt Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer

1.5pt Sungjae Im

1pt Byeong Hun An, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, C.T Pan, Adam Hadwin

0.5pt Cameron Smith

0pt HaoTong Li, Joaquin Niemann

Revised betting: International 5/6, USA 13/10, Tie 9/1

Quotes

Louis Oosthuizen: "We had a good stretch there in the middle and we started finding our games and didn't make a mistake"

Adam Scott: On how much he feeds off the Australian crowds "It's been really great, especially today... I think maybe some people took the day off work and came out to watch the golf which has been fun"

Marc Leishman: On Abraham Ancer " Yea we did, we played a few practice rounds together. And um.. its been working well.. I feel like if I get him on the green he's gunna make the putt... it's a pretty nice feeling"

Xander Schauffele: "I got a great partner (In Patrick Cantlay) and I.. we understand each other's games and I just feed off him"

Ernie Els: On momentum headed into the weekend "Yea it's perspective isn't it, I've got to look at where we are. Um because it's um easy to look at where we could have been because it was looking pretty unbelievable"

Road to victory in Presidents Cup

2017 Winners USA. Day 2 Score United States 8, International 2

2015 Winners USA. Day 2 score: United States 5½ International 4½

2013 Winners USA. Day 2 score: : United States 6½, International 5½

2011 Winners USA. Day 2 score: United States 7, International 5

2009 Winners USA. Day 2 score: United States 6½, International 5½

2007 Winners USA. Day 2 score: United States 7, International 5

2005 Winners USA. Day 2 score: International 6½, United States 5½

2003 Tied match. Day 2 score: United States 9½, International 6½

2000 Winners USA. Day 2 score: United States 6, International 4

1998 Winners: Internationals. Day 1 (two sessions) score: International 7, United States 3

Notes: The last team to come from behind and win the Presidents Cup after two days was the 2005 Americans who were behind just one point after the second session. They managed to tie it up 11-11 after day three and then flipped the script on the final day winning the singles session 7 to 4½ and clinching the cup by 3 at 18½ to 15½.

Focus on - Day 3 Four-Ball Morning Session

Justin Thomas/ Rickie Fowler vs. Marc Leishman/ HaoTong Li

Xander Schauffele/ Patrick Cantlay vs. Sungjae Im/ Abraham Ancer

Patrick Reed/Webb Simpson vs. Hideki Matsuyama/ C.T Pan

Matt Kuchar/ Tony Finau vs. Adam Scott/ Byeong Hun An

Sitting:

USA: Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

International: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, Louis Oosthuizen

Notes: Captain Tiger Woods will send out Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson for the third session in a row despite their 0-2 record. Interestingly Woods will also sit himself who is one of the only players on the American team to have not lost so far. It is clear that rest is being taken into account as tomorrow is a double session.



