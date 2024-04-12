The United States and Canada both advance to the semifinals of women’s world hockey championships

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy each had two goals, and the United States scored six times in the second period en route to a 10-0 victory over Japan on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the women’s world hockey championships.

Lacey Eden scored 3:59 into the game, and Hilary Knight and Carpenter each added a first-period goal for a 3-0 lead.

The U.S. scored 65 seconds into the second. Kirsten Simms, Murphy and Joy Dunne scored eight minutes apart to make it 6-0. It was Dunne’s first goal with the national team.

Japan changed goaltenders, down 6-0. Miyuu Masuhara came on to replace Riko Kawaguchi — and the two combined to face 48 shots on goal.

Murphy added her second goal with 7:06 remaining in the second. Tessa Janecke, who assisted on Murphy's second goal, and Caroline Harvey scored 34 seconds apart to extend it to 9-0.

Carpenter netted her fifth goal of the tournament in the third. She also had two assists.

The U.S. advances to face Finland on Saturday. Canada plays Czechia, more widely known in English as the Czech Republic, in the other semifinal.

CANADA 5, SWEDEN 1

Renata Fast had two goals and Canada beat Sweden for the 12th straight time.

Canada scored twice in the opening six minutes, including a goal by Fast at 2:25. Laura Stacey’s goal came at 5:29 following a turnover in the Sweden end.

Sweden’s goal came midway through the first on 17-year-old Hilda Svensson’s quick shot under the glove of Emerance Maschmeyer. It was her team-leading fourth goal of the tournament.

Fast got her second goal at 8:11 of the second when her long shot through traffic found the corner to make it 3-1.

Natalie Spooner and Jaime Bourbonnais scored 66 seconds apart in the third.

CZECHIA 1, GERMANY 0

Daniela Pejšová scored with 7:06 remaining in the game, helping Czechia advance for a chance at a third straight medal at the worlds.

Czechia, the back-to-back bronze medalists, took the lead when Pejšová launched a one-timer past Sandra Abstreiter’s left shoulder.

Abstreiter faced 24 shots on goal.

FINLAND 3, SWITZERLAND 1

Finland scored three unanswered goals to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2021.

Petra Nieminen and Susanna Tapani each had a goal and an assist, and Nelli Laitinen also scored.

The Finns have won the previous eight meetings with Switzerland dating to 2012, including a 5-2 victory three days ago,

Switzerland lost all five games in the tournament and scored a total of only four goals. The Swiss were 0 for 5 on the power play against Finland and managed only 17 shots.

Ivana Wey, an 18-year-old making her debut with the team, scored just 82 seconds into the game.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey