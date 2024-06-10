United on standby after Bayern see £30m bid rejected for midfield target; INEOS could attempt hijack

Manchester United are paying close attention to Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Joao Palhinha, with the board seemingly mulling over a surprise hijack.

The German giants have been in hot pursuit of Palhinha in recent weeks, with the Fulham star also holding a ‘strong desire’ to complete the move after it failed at the 11th hour on deadline day last September.

He’d already landed in Munich with his one-way ticket and gone as far as conducting media duties with Bayern before the transfer collapsed and he was forced to return to West London.

Now, newly-appointed Vincent Kompany has decided that he too wants his midfield bolstered by the addition of the Premier League ace, yet a significant stumbling block is the two sides’ differing valuations.

The Cottagers are demanding a fee in the region of £60 million to sanction the exit of Palhinha this time around, which is double Bayern’s latest £30m rejected offer.

Reds on standby in Palhinha pursuit

As per Kaveh Solhekol, United and Barcelona are ‘interested’ in the 28-year-old, although the latter’s precarious financial dilemma has essentially ruled them out of any pursuit.

Fulham value Joao Palhinha at double £30m bid they have rejected from Bayern Munich. Barcelona and Man United also interested but Barcelona have financial issues and there’s uncertainty surrounding managerial situation at United. No release clause in Palhinha’s contract. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 10, 2024

It remains to be seen if the Reds will jump in with a proposal to try and test Fulham’s resolve. Certainly one to keep an eye on, nevertheless.

