United Soccer League Players Association (USLPA) Announces Partnership with the Communications Workers of America (CWA)

Washington, DC, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Soccer League Players Association (USLPA), the union representing all of the United Soccer League’s Championship and League One players, and the Communications Workers of America (CWA), a labor union representing hundreds of thousands of working people across many different sectors, have signed a partnership agreement to build solidarity, increase collaboration, and provide collective support.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with CWA and are grateful for the relationship we have forged over the past few years,” said USLPA Executive Committee member Tommy Heinemann, a retired soccer player who played for several different MLS and USL teams and now is an assistant coach for the Belmont Bruins men's soccer team in Nashville. “Their union expertise combined with their proven track record of supporting workers is second to none. CWA is a community-focused organization, which aligns with our organization's belief that players play a vital role in developing and enhancing local communities. We view our collaboration with CWA as strong support for our organization in our prolonged fight to complete a historic collective bargaining agreement.”

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with the USLPA,” said Communications Workers of America President Chris Shelton. “The players have shown strong solidarity over the last three years organizing for a voice on the job. They have demonstrated strength in navigating the acute challenges of the pandemic and negotiating a return-to-play agreement with league and team owners this season. CWA members look forward to supporting the players and working with them to build on the success they have already achieved. We are eager to assist them in reaching a fair agreement on a first contract that guarantees standardized minimums, livable wages, and better working conditions for all players across both the USL Championship and USL League One.”

Story continues

WATCH THE VIDEO — CWA STANDS WITH THE PLAYERS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T087Duq_RxI

CONTACT: Amy Fetherolf Communications Workers of America 2026571931 afetherolf@cwa-union.org



