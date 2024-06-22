United signs Albuquerque native Jackson DuBois to full contract ahead of battle with Switchbacks

Jun. 21—Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, ESPN+ (streaming), Estrella TV

New Mexico United's roster got a little younger Friday — and a little bit more New Mexican.

The USL Championship club checked both boxes by signing Albuquerque native Jackson DuBois to a full professional contract. The 18-year-old La Cueva High School alum has been with United's first team on an academy contract this season.

DuBois, a defender, has appeared late in several matches (USLC and U.S. Open Cup) this season and got the start in Wednesday's international friendly against FC Juarez. Still, he wasn't necessarily expecting to join Cristian Nava as the only players to advance through NMU's academy program to full professional status.

"Shocked — and happy, actually," DuBois said of his reaction. "Being here and being able to represent New Mexico means everything. Honestly, it's all I've ever wanted. I'm home and glad to be here."

DuBois will be available for selection Saturday when United hosts USLC Western Conference rival Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. He was the center of attention at Friday's weekly media conference which was attended by DuBois' mother, Jen DuBois, and several of his former club coaches from Rio Rapids.

United coach Eric Quill said DuBois has shown significant growth in the year since Quill began leading the club. He said DuBois has "top-level" speed and athleticism and earned his first pro contract.

"I'm proud of Jackson, happy for him," Quill said. "A professional locker room can be an intimidating place for a kid. Jackson has gone with that, listening to the older players when they push him and just continuing to work and get better."

DuBois, who joined NMU's academy program in 2022, said joining the first team to start this season amounted to good timing.

"It was a little intimidating — and a little not," he said. "The club had signed a lot of new players for this season and it was getting younger, so I felt like it was a good time for me to come in, just one of the new guys."

United owner/CEO Peter Trevisani also was on hand to congratulate DuBois.

"The credit goes to Jackson," he said. "He's a prime example that it's okay to dream big. He earned the right to sit at this table today."

Quill said the jury remains out on whether DuBois fits better as a center back or outside back, but he expects the youthful defender to keep working.

"Now he enters that next phase of professional life," Quill said. "Now he needs to be that guy who keeps developing and gets that second pro contract and gets a third pro contract. I know Jackson can do it. It's an exciting day for him and it's just the beginning."

SCOUTING REPORT: Saturday's match stacks up as a Western Conference battle between first-place New Mexico (8-4-1) and fast-ascending Colorado Springs (6-5-3), which is on a nine-game unbeaten streak. Quill expects the match to live up to its billing.

"You've got arguably the hottest team in the league coming in," he said. "We've lost two of our last three league games and we need to get back on track. It's a big match for both teams. We need to utilize every tool available to us — our crowd, the stadium, everything — and we need to have a grinder's mentality and try to wear (the Switchbacks) down."

New Mexico and Colorado Springs have remarkably similar numbers in several categories. Each team has won 637 duels, the Switchbacks have 121 tackles won to NMU's 120 and each team has drawn 36 yellow cards. Colorado Springs has posted seven more shots and scored three more goals than United and has played one extra league game.

"They can be direct or they can play possession," Quill said. "Their team speed up front is impressive and (forward Ronaldo) Damus has been a handful for every team in this league. We've got to be aware of him and make sure we're not giving their front line too many openings. And when we get chances, we need to make them count."

Players to watch

Colorado Springs (6-5-3): After a dismal 0-5-0 start, the Switchbacks have been red hot. Their current nine-game unbeaten run is a club record and they've outscored opponents 19-8 over that span. It's been a group effort with forwards Maalique Foster (2 goals, 4 assists) and Yosuke Hanya (3 goals) making contributions, but two players have distinguished themselves during Colorado Springs' extended run. Forward Ronaldo Damus leads the attack with a team-best 7 goals on 21 shots. The Haitian standout played previously for Orange County and San Diego Loyal, establishing himself as a constant threat with 33 goals over 63 appearances. Anchoring the back line is veteran defender Matthew Mahoney, who has played every minute this season. He's third in the USLC with 68 clearances and has a team-best 33 interceptions.

New Mexico (8-4-1): United has hit a bit of a lull with two losses in its last three USLC appearances, but it hasn't been a lack of effort or generally poor play. NMU simply has not capitalized on its opportunities, scoring just two goals in its last three league matches. Coach Eric Quill's hands have been somewhat tied because of injuries and having two regulars (Dayonn Harris and Zico Bailey) away on international duty. But the club is near full strength now and will look to regain some of its offensive swagger. Much like Colorado Springs, NMU has two players posting impressive numbers in forward Greg Hurst (7 goals on 26 shots) and defender Talen Maples, who has played every minute in USLC competition. Maples ranks fourth in league clearances (68) and 10th in passes (783) and leads NMU with 27 aerial duels won.

NOTEWORTHY: Wednesday's 4-2 loss to FC Juarez snapped United's overall nine-match winning streak at Isotopes Park, but NMU has still won eight straight USLC home matches dating back to last season. The Lab has not been kind to Colorado Springs, which has lost all five of its previous appearances in Albuquerque. ... Quill recently completed his first full year with New Mexico and has posted a 17-12-6 mark in USLC matches. Only Orange County has more wins during that span with 19.