United see opening £45m Jarrad Branthwaite bid swiftly rebuffed as Everton stand firm in reluctance to sell

Manchester United have reportedly had their opening offer for Jarrad Branthwaite rejected by Everton, as per Mail Sport.

The Red Devils have opted to test Everton’s resolve on the opening day of the window by submitting a £45 million offer, which comes less than 24 hours after numerous outlets claimed United had agreed personal terms with the player.

However, the proposal has been swiftly rebuffed by the Toffees, as they stand firm in their unwillingness to part ways with Branthwaite.

Despite their reluctance, it’s thought that an increased bid – one which matches their £75m valuation – would be accepted. Last season’s double points deductions for two separate Profit and Sustainability breaches have left Everton navigating an incredibly precarious financial situation this summer, with sales vital in their attempts to balance the books.

United free to negotiate over Branthwaite due to Euros omission

Branthwaite, 21, was unlucky to miss out on a Euro 2024 place with England last week despite being named in Gareth Southgate’s initial squad. He was awarded his debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3, yet proceeded to be omitted from the 26-man selection.

Three Lions fans were left scratching their heads when Southgate opted for Lewis Dunk over the young stalwart, and he’ll be hoping it’s a decision he doesn’t come to regret in the coming weeks.

More Stories / Latest News

United see opening £45m Jarrad Branthwaite bid swiftly rebuffed as Everton stand firm in reluctance to sell

Jun 14 2024, 15:55

Lille defender Leny Yoro’s transfer preference revealed amid Man United rumours

Jun 14 2024, 15:39

Romano reveals that United would consider a ‘good bid’ for one player who’s attracting Premier League interest

Jun 14 2024, 15:19

More Stories / Latest News

United see opening £45m Jarrad Branthwaite bid swiftly rebuffed as Everton stand firm in reluctance to sell

Jun 14 2024, 15:55

Lille defender Leny Yoro’s transfer preference revealed amid Man United rumours

Jun 14 2024, 15:39

Romano reveals that United would consider a ‘good bid’ for one player who’s attracting Premier League interest

Jun 14 2024, 15:19