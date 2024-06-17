United see €30m bid rejected by Barcelona for La Masia graduate who’s set to feature at Euros

United see €30m bid rejected by Barcelona for La Masia graduate who’s set to feature at Euros

Manchester United reportedly tried to test Barcelona’s resolve with a €30 million (£25.3m) bid for emerging prospect Fermin Lopez.

The report comes courtesy of Sport – cited by Get Football News Spain – tonight, which has revealed the offer was swiftly rejected by the La Liga giants.

Given that Hansi Flick has just taken the reins at the Camp Nou, he’ll presumably want a full pre-season analysing the talents at his disposal before making any decisions on their whereabouts next season.

Read more: United preparing ‘imminent’ announcement confirming agreement with experienced defender

Fermin, 21, is fresh off the back of a scintillating breakout campaign, in which he scored 11 goals and assisted once in 42 appearances. Only 19 of those were as a starter, as he struggled to cement his place in the 11 under Xavi Hernandez.

His spirited showings didn’t go unnoticed by Luis de la Fuente, either, as the La Masia graduate was awarded his senior Spain debut on June 5 and proceeded to be named in his nation’s Euro 2024 squad.

It remains to be seen if United will return with an improved offer.

More Stories / Latest News

United see €30m bid rejected by Barcelona for La Masia graduate who’s set to feature at Euros

Jun 17 2024, 22:46

Romano reveals why United are willing to walk away from Branthwaite talks with Everton, fans will be pleased

Jun 17 2024, 21:33

European club take first steps in striking up a deal for United star whom they’re ‘open’ to selling

Jun 17 2024, 20:15