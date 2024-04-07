United scores twice in final minutes to beat El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United once again made things interesting in the final moments. In Saturday’s match against El Paso, four goals would be scored in the final 15 minutes, including two by the black and yellow to pull out a 3-2 win.

United started off the match strong thanks to a missile off the foot of Marco Micaletto in the seventh minute. The game would then go 74 minutes without another goal.

As United was looking to hold on to a 1-0 lead to close out the match, El Paso tied things up in the 81st minute. Then, in the 87th minute, former New Mexico player and current El Paso forward Amando Moreno gave Locomotive a 2-1 lead off a penalty kick.

As the game was nearing the end and United on the brink of losing, the black and yellow struck gold with the subs off the bench. The attacking play, and fresh legs, from New Mexico resulted in a Jacobo Reyes header into the back of the net 89th minute, and a Nicky Hernandez game-winning goal just two minutes later.

“We let them hang around too long and then we let them take the game over, but I was really proud of the response,” said United head coach Eric Quill. “Our subs came in and Jacobo scores a goal, Brucey gets the assist on the game winner, that’s the contribution that we are asking for these guys to come in and change the game for the better. Those guys did it and they are warriors and gave us life, gave us new life and let this crowd leave here happy.”

United now switches gears to its next match in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. New Mexico will open its portion of the tournament at Rio Rancho High School on Tuesday, April 16.

