United schedule negotiations with league winners over 26-y/o but clubs remain apart in valuations

Manchester United will reportedly hold talks with Galatasaray regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s availability in the coming days (TRT Spor).

Yesterday, a report from Milliyet claimed that the Turkish league winners had submitted an absurd £21 million joint bid for the right-back and Scott McTominay – one that was likely laughed off by the Old Trafford hierarchy when it arrived in the inbox.

Galatasaray evidently hadn’t paid too much attention to McTominay’s situation last summer as the Reds rejected a £30 million bid from West Ham United for the Scotsman, standing firm in their £45m valuation across the window. Given that he outscored most of the side’s attackers with his 10 goals in 2023/2024, that price tag will have almost certainly increased this time around.

United presumably open to Wan-Bissaka’s exit

Nevertheless, Wan-Bissaka is one player who has frequently found himself linked with a move away from M16, particularly since Erik ten Hag took the reins. The Dutchman’s preference for Diogo Dalot was clear from the get-go of his maiden season in charge and was only further backed up by the fact that Wan-Bissaka made just one four-minute cameo in all competitions until his counterpart sustained an injury at the 2022 World Cup.

You’d expect that as INEOS desperately look to raise funds in the coming weeks, the 26-year-old may fall under the category of ‘surplus to requirements’. The board triggered his one-year contract extension back in January to protect his resale value this summer, so United do have the upper hand in any talks.

Galatasaray, however, are unwilling to meet the club’s valuation of the defender, which is in the region of £16-20m. They want to pay significantly less to acquire his services and therefore, the prospective deal has hit a stumbling block for now.

