United Rugby Championship: Ulster 'can't take a backwards step' - Tom O'Toole

Ulster lost for the second game in a row against the Stormers [Inpho]

Ulster's Tom O'Toole says it is on the players to keep driving standards at the province.

Saturday's 13-7 defeat by Stormers meant the side lost both games on their South African trip after interim head coach Richie Murphy's arrival.

Their performance in Cape Town was much improved from last week's defeat by Sharks.

"After last week we wanted a better performance and a better reaction," said Ireland prop O'Toole.

Ulster delivered both but still came out on the wrong side of the result after Evan Roos' 73rd minute try earned Stormers the victory.

In the end, the visitors had to hold on for their losing bonus point and were left to regret missed opportunities in an otherwise strong first-half showing.

"I'm really proud of the guys, especially the first-half," added O'Toole.

"There's still a lot of fixes but for us moving forward, it's a good start to what the coaches want from us.

"The key for us now is not taking a backwards step and to keep growing on these performances.

"I think for us as a group it's nice to know that we showed what we can do, but the goal is not to take a backwards step, it's to keep pushing on and moving forward.

"The coaches have made it clear what they want from us, what their standards and expectations are, so it's up to us a player group to keep driving that and keep digging that out of each other.

"We know we can put in the performances when we get it right and when we click."

'Winning is the main thing'

Taking just one point from their two games into South Africa has dropped Ulster to eighth in the URC table, currently occupying the last of the league's play-off places.

"Coming away with two losses is disappointing," O'Toole added. "Winning is the main thing. That's what we have to look at as a group.

"We need to come to these places, to South Africa, and we need to win.

"The competition is really competitive week on week, there's no easy games anymore."

The loss came on what was a personally significant day for O'Toole, the prop making his 100th appearance for the side.

The 25-year-old Irish international signed a three-year contract extension this month and is already targeting adding significantly to his tally.

"It's a huge honour," he said. "It's one of those ones, when you start the year, you think you could potentially get it and I've been fortunate enough to make it.

"This group is special and leading them out was a huge honour. I'm proud of the guys and proud of their efforts.

"For me, it's great to get this but I'm looking forward to cracking on. Hopefully there's 100 more."