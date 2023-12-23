United Rugby Championship: Munster and Leinster without Ireland internationals for Thomond derby

Munster's Jack Crowley tackles Garry Ringrose of Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in November

United Rugby Championship - Munster v Leinster Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Tuesday, 26 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster's Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray will sit out Tuesday's URC derby against Leinster at Thomond Park while the visitors are without Ireland players James Ryan and Caelan Doris.

Graham Rowntree and Leo Cullen have however named strong starting line-ups.

Munster make four personnel changes and one positional switch from the side that lost 32-24 to Exeter last week.

Leinster welcome back to the bench Luke McGrath, who last featured in the season opener away to Glasgow Warriors.

Scrum-half McGrath returns from two months out through injury.

Centre Garry Ringrose captains the team in a line-up that sees seven of the players who started last month's win between the two sides at the Aviva Stadium feature once more.

Fly-half Harry Byrne returns to the starting line-up, having missed the Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks.

Jack Conan is back from injury to join Scott Penny and Max Deegan in the back row.

For Munster, tight-head prop Oli Jager makes his first start for Munster on his third appearance for the province.

Dave Kilcoyne joins Jager in the front row for his first start of the campaign with Academy lock Edwin Edogbo returning from injury to take his place in the second row.

In the back-line, Simon Zebo comes into the side at full-back for his second appearance of the season, with Shane Daly moving to the left wing.

Munster revealed that Beirne and Murray were "unavailable for selection having featured in all five games since returning from international duty".

"The duo also played in all five matches of Ireland's Rugby World Cup campaign in France," they explained.

Peter O'Mahony remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Leinster ran out 21-16 winners in the first URC meeting between the sides at the Aviva Stadium on 25 November.

Team line-ups

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Oli Jager; Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Seán O'Brien.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (capt), Ciarán Frawley, Rob Russell; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala'alatoa; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Ed Byrne, Thomas Clarkson, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Liam Turner, Will Connors.