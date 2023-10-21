United Rugby Championship: Cardiff 22-23 Benetton - Late Ciaran Parker red card hands visitors win

United Rugby Championship Cardiff (19) 22 Tries: Belcher, Carre, Bevan Cons: De Beer 2 Pen: De Beer Benetton (10) 23 Tries: Lucchesi, Albornoz Cons: Umaga 2 Pens: Umaga 2

Cardiff's Ciaran Parker was sent off on his debut to hand Benetton a dramatic late winning penalty at the Arms Park.

New head coach Matt Sherratt looked on course for a perfect start when Cardiff led 19-3 in the first half.

Liam Belcher, Rhys Carre and Ellis Bevan all scored in the space of 13 minutes to put the hosts in control.

But Gianmarco Lucchesi and Tomas Albomoz crossed in either half for the Italians before Jacob Umaga's 79th-minute penalty snatched the win.

More to follow.

Cardiff: C Winnett; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, T Cabango; T de Beer, E Bevan; R Carre, L Belcher (capt), K Assiratti, S Lewis-Hughes, T Williams, A Mann, E Jenkins, S Davies.

Replacements: E Daniel, J Reynolds, C Parker, R Thornton, L de la Rua, M Aubrey, A Robson, H Millard.

Benetton: R Smith; I Mendy, J Riera, F Drago, E Padovani; J Umaga, A Uren; M Spagnolo, G Lucchesi, G Zilocchi, G Koegelenberg, E Snyman, A Izekor, M Zuliani, H Time-Stowers.

Replacements: B Bernasconi, F Zani, S Ferrari, E Iachizzi, T Halafihi, D Duvenage, T Albornoz, M Zanon

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Mike English & Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Mark Patton (WRU)