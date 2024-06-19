United ready to showcase talent against FC Juarez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is set to host its third-ever international friendly on Wednesday. The black and yellow will welcome FC Juarez to Isotopes Park.

Even though the match is a friendly and doesn’t impact the team’s league record, the club is using the game as an opportunity to show they can compete against a team in Mexico’s top division.

United has lost two of its last three matches and also plans to use the friendly to reevaluate its personnel. Coach Quill has repeatedly said that he has more players capable of starting than he is allowed to. Wednesday’s match gives players who haven’t seen many minutes this season a chance to prove themselves.

The atmosphere on Wednesday night is also expected to be unlike a traditional home game for United. A large fan base for Juarez is anticipated which is adding to the excitement for New Mexico’s players.

“It’s good for people who might not have had that experience playing in front of like a good away support,” said Greg Hurst. “They’re always just good experiences, I think that’s why the international friendlies are such a good idea.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” said Abdi Mohamed. “This is obviously my first-ever international friendly, and so this being a new team for me, just going to be a good test for everybody. I’m excited to see how we hold up against one of the better teams in Mexico.”

New Mexico United and FC Juarez kick off on Saturday at 7 p.m.

