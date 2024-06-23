United pulls out win in 5th clean sheet of season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s defense, and Alex Tambakis, came through yet again. The black and yellow recorded its fifth clean sheet of the year on Saturday night in a 1-0 victory over visiting Colorado Springs.

New Mexico’s defense was tested early and often. While Colorado Springs was able to get a large number of shots off (16 in total), New Mexico never waivered and kept pushing through.

United struggled to find offensive chances in the first half but started to gain momentum in the second. With the game still scoreless in stoppage time, Colorado Springs committed a penalty in the box on Mukwelle Akale to give United a chance to win. Talen Mapels stepped to the spot and sealed the win.

“I am really proud of the grittiness to find a way,” said New Mexico head coach Eric Quill. “I thought our second half was amazing, and then Talen Maples, I’m so proud of him to step up in a moment after last week he could have doubted himself. I am just ecstatic for him because this guys mental fortitude is something special.”

With the win, United now sits three points above second place Sacramento in the western conference. The club now hits the road to San Antonio next Saturday. The next home match will be on Wednesday, July 3.

