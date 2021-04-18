United progresses in blustery exhibition win

Apr. 18—Saturday's stiff, chilly winds sent food wrappers and various clothing items flying around New Mexico United's Mesa del Sol practice facility.

They did not ruffle the home team's feathers.

United continued to build toward its May 1 USL Championship season opener with an impressive 3-1 preseason victory over FC Tucson. A bundled-up crowd of roughly 300 made the most of things despite a steady east wind that blew across the exposed pitch throughout.

"What, you mean our beautiful sunshine and great weather?" defender Justin Schmidt said with a grin when asked about the conditions. "We practice out here all the time. It's nothing new for us."

Schmidt, who scored United's go-ahead goal on a second-half header, took the cold day in stride better than some. First-year teammate Brian Brown admitted he's still adjusting to New Mexico's playing environment.

"I'm from Jamaica," Brown said. "It's warm and pretty much sea level. My first day, first week here, I struggled big time, but it's getting better for me now. By the time we get to our first match, I should be fine."

New Mexico extended its trend of steady improvement through the preseason, winning its third straight match after opening with back-to-back one-goal losses. United concludes its preseason schedule next Saturday at Phoenix Rising before kicking off the regular season a week later at Rio Grande Valley FC.

NMU coach Troy Lesesne has used the preseason to tinker with various lineup combinations and continued the process Saturday with Brown and midfielder Micheal Azira making their first starts. Goalkeepers Philipp Beigl and Alex Tambakis both saw action as they continue to vie for the club's starting spot.

But Lesesne also has stressed the importance of getting positive results as the preseason progresses. Saturday's performance filled the bill.

United controlled possession for most of the contest, generating numerous quality scoring chances while surrendering only a few. New Mexico's Josh Suggs cashed in the day's first goal, heading the ball into an open net on a well-placed cross from Ilija Ilic in the 29th minute.

NMU's 1-0 lead did not last long as Tucson FC countered in the 31st minute. The score remained tied through halftime.

Schmidt gave United the lead for good in the 48th minute, heading the ball into the net off a corner kick from Isidro Martinez. United had several good scoring chances on set pieces thanks to Martinez's well-placed kicks.

"Chelo (Martinez) put that ball in a perfect spot," Schmidt said. "Our set pieces were definitely good today."

Amando Moreno capped the scoring in the 72nd minute, redirecting a Daniel Bruce cross into the top center of the net after sprinting past a Tucson defender. United was unable to finish on several good chances in the closing minutes but effectively prevented Tucson from sustaining pressure.

After the match, NMU and Tucson played a third 45-minute period with a mixture of first-team and academy players. United prevailed 3-2 thanks to two late goals by Albuquerque High's Christian Nava. Moreno also scored for NMU.