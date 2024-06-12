United’s priority Premier League target is ‘open’ to Old Trafford move but Reds are £25m below valuation

Jarrad Branthwaite is perhaps the name most heavily linked with Manchester United’s summer window thus far.

Indeed, the Everton stalwart has quickly become one of the most sought-after defensive prospects across Europe following a formidable campaign at Goodison Park.

Branthwaite played an integral role in the Toffees’ survival triumph, which nobody expected them to accomplish after being dealt two separate points deductions for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

His tremendous form was evidently taken on board by Gareth Southgate, as the 22-year-old was called up to the senior England squad for their past two camps. He didn’t feature in the first international break but was awarded his debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3.

However, Branthwaite was then surprisingly omitted from Southgate’s final 26-man Euros squad – much to Three Lions fans’ surprise.

He’s left out Branthwaite who’s played 90 minutes regularly for Everton all season whilst including – Stones – who’s played 90 minutes in the premier league once since April Geuhi – who’s played just 90mins of footy since Feb Shaw – last played in Feb Your own fault Gareth https://t.co/DYmsMFTIEu — Birch (@birch1988) June 8, 2024

Branthwaite’s stance on United links

Nevertheless, the centre-half’s absence at the tournament means United have the green light to push forward in their pursuit. GiveMeSport claims that he is ‘open’ to making a switch to Old Trafford, but a significant stumbling block at the moment is the two clubs’ differences in valuations; the Reds are willing to pay £45-50 million to get the deal over the line, while Everton will be holding out for £75m (MEN) to sanction his exit – albeit unwillingly.

