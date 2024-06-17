United preparing ‘imminent’ announcement confirming agreement with experienced centre-half

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Jonny Evans to further extend his stay at Old Trafford by an additional year.

Last summer, the veteran returned to Manchester to keep his fitness levels up after his release from Leicester City, whom he captained in his final season at the club.

Evans was frequently pictured with the squad at Carrington before he was named in Erik ten Hag’s selection for the pre-season tour of the United States. When he proceeded to re-join United on a one-year deal – eight years after he left on a permanent move to West Brom – it took fans by surprise.

However, all parties were taken aback at the season Evans went on to have in 2023/2024. The debilitating injury crisis that plagued the backline led to the 36-year-old playing a vital role for the manager, making 30 appearances in all competitions – 17 of which were as a starter.

United’s FA Cup triumph last month at Wembley, which he featured in 17 minutes of, led to the Northern Ireland international finally completing the full set of honours as a Red.

Evans to stay at United in 2024/2025

As such, the board have seemingly decided that Evans is worth keeping around for added depth next term.

Football Insider claims that an announcement is ‘imminent’ regarding the centre-half penning another one-year deal with United.

