United poised to generate £80m from two players’ exits with £325k-a-week being slashed from wage list

United poised to generate £80m from two players’ exits with £325k-a-week being slashed from wage list

After months of deliberation and widespread speculation, Manchester United chiefs are reportedly set on selling exiled duo Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

The latter of which was somewhat expected, given that he hasn’t played for the club since he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022 – charges that were subsequently dropped in February 2023.

Greenwood, 22, has spent the past nine months attempting to revive his career with a season-long loan at Madrid-based Getafe. Prior to negotiating his exit, United released a statement confirming that the forward’s future lay away from Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, the eight goals and six assists that he registered in 33 La Liga appearances have seen him garner interest from the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and even Borussia Dortmund.

Reports claim that United will demand around £40 million (The Times) to sanction Greenwood’s exit in the upcoming window. As he’s an academy graduate, any fee they receive will be a straight profit and would, in turn, see his £75,000-a-week wages slashed from the books.

Read more: Trustworthy United ace says he’ll hold talks with club hierarchy over his future when he finishes international duty

Out-of-favour duo could be straight out the door

Similarly, the club will be looking to move on Jadon Sancho when his Dortmund loan spell officially comes to an end. United stand to take a £33m hit on his prospective departure, as they value the 24-year-old, who pockets an extortionate £250,000 per week, also at £40m (BBC).

The Reds forked out £73m for Sancho’s signature in 2021, and it’s safe to say his tenure has been underwhelming for all involved.

More Stories / Latest News

United poised to generate £80m from two players’ exits with £325k-a-week being slashed from wage list

Jun 10 2024, 7:30

United given green light to reignite pursuit of former Ten Hag protegee whose club are keen on selling him

Jun 10 2024, 7:00

United braced for £33m loss following player’s exit whom they’re ‘100%’ planning to sell

Jun 10 2024, 6:30