United’s newly-reported interest in treble-winner hints that one player is almost certain to be sold this summer

Manchester United’s rumoured interest in potential signings is hotting up ahead of the transfer window opening tomorrow.

Already today, we’ve seen the Red Devils linked with Erik ten Hag’s former protegee Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich, yet it looks as though he’s not the only Bavarian player they’ve got their eye on.

Now, FootballTransfers claims that Leon Goretzka is being considered as an option, and it’s not the first time United have targeted him; last summer, the club were mulling over a move for the German international following Mason Mount’s arrival, yet ultimately settled for acquiring Sofyan Amrabat on loan.

United reportedly believe that Goretzka, 29, would only aid Kobbie Mainoo’s development and boost his confidence in midfield, given his abundance of experience at the highest level.

The Reds value him in the region of £33 million, with Bayern actively looking to move the player on this summer as they close in on a deal for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

One in, one out?

Should INEOS attempt to strike up an agreement for Goretzka, it would largely hint that Casemiro will be sold at some point throughout the window. The Brazilian frequently partnered Mainoo last season but was often outperformed by his teenage counterpart and evidently struggled when up against pacey opponents.

As well as that, Casemiro ranks as the highest earner at Old Trafford on a whopping £350,000 per week – the board won’t be parting with such an extortionate amount for him to spend nine months sat on the bench or operating a reduced role.

