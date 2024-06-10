United may have to speed up pursuit of Arsenal and Chelsea target as he eyes quick resolution over his future

Manchester United have long been linked with RB Leipzig prospect Benjamin Sesko, with the forward now adamant about finding a quick resolution to his future speculation this summer.

As it stands, it’s thought that all of United, Chelsea and Arsenal are mulling over a move for the 21-year-old, with the latter reportedly more advanced in their pursuit.

Sesko is also believed to be more enticed by a transfer to the Emirates than any other potential suitor. Their project under Mikel Arteta is in its fifth year in North London, although it hasn’t really got going until the past two seasons, where they mounted consecutive league title challenges before being pipped to the top spot by Manchester City.

United’s downfall heading into the transfer window, which opens this Friday, is that fans and players are none the wiser as to who will be sat in the dugout next season. Erik ten Hag’s future is hanging in the balance while INEOS complete an end-of-season review, as well as an assessment of the Dutchman’s two-year tenure up to this stage.

Potential signings will be unwilling to take a gamble on United at this moment in time due to the uncertainty surrounding the club, and could you really blame them?

Sesko unwilling to enter drawn out transfer saga

Nevertheless, Sesko is well aware that his name is hot in the press this summer, and it’s an element of being in the spotlight that the young player isn’t keen on – according to Fabrizio Romano on The Debrief podcast.

The reporter claims that Sesko wants to have the next steps of his career set in stone by the end of June, whether that be a Premier League switch to one of the three interested teams or staying at Leipzig, where he’s been offered a new contract.

Across all competitions last season, the Slovenian talisman scored 18 times and assisted twice in 42 appearances.

