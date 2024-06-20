United man flourishing at Euros shows he’s been ‘dragged down’ by club teammates, says former Red

Only two of Manchester United’s eight representatives at Euro 2024 have got off the mark for their nations thus far.

On Wednesday evening, Scott McTominay had the Tartan Army in dreamland after he fired Scotland into the lead after just 13 minutes against Switzerland.

Steve Clarke and his men knew heading into their second group-stage fixture that amends had to be made for the 5-1 humiliation they suffered at the hands of Germany in the tournament opener. Xherdan Shaqiri’s 26th-minute leveller meant the spoils were to be shared upon the full-time whistle, though.

Nevertheless, the first Red to etch his name on the scoresheet was actually Christian Eriksen last Sunday after he netted Denmark’s only contribution of the match in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia.

It came as a heartwarming moment for any football fan to see the experienced midfielder reel off to celebrate with his teammates and the fans three years after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the 2021 Euros. It was only right that he was the man to kickstart their campaign this time around.

As well as that, Eriksen is on the back of a frustrating season at Old Trafford, in which he saw his role reduced significantly due to McTominay’s form and the scintillating emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

Former full-back says Eriksen could’ve been better supported last season

It’s thought that he’ll oversee a move away from the club this summer in hopes of acquiring increased game time elsewhere, but former Red Paul Parker believes the rest of the squad is partly to blame for the 32-year-old’s quiet term.

After watching Eriksen in action over the weekend, Parker told Tipsbladet: “The goal he scored for Denmark shows that his form for Manchester United was dragged down by those around him and by the state the club was in.

“His first touch with the chest gave him the opportunity to finish immediately. It was like watching a centre-forward.”

Whether it’s as a Red or while embarking on a new venture elsewhere, hopefully, the Dane can start enjoying his football again and reignite the best version of himself in 2024/2025.

