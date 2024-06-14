United and Liverpool ‘waiting in the wings’ in case Real Madrid’s pursuit of ‘defensive prodigy’ collapses

Leny Yoro is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after talents in Europe after a stalwart campaign at the back for Lille.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are hot in pursuit of the French international, with the latter believed to be Yoro’s dream destination if he has his pick of the potential suitors.

The Red Devils and Madrid have long been linked with the player. However, only this week did Liverpool establish their interest before attempting to strike up a deal and poke their noses in front of the race for his signature.

Lille president Olivier Letang’s recent comments will have undoubtedly been music to the clubs’ ears after he confirmed that Yoro can indeed leave this summer due to his ‘contract situation’; the 18-year-old has just one year remaining on his current terms and has shown no willingness to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 outfit.

As such, Lille are resigned to selling him this summer in order to avoid him leaving for free in 2025, especially given that they’re holding out for around £50 million to sanction his exit.

Trusted journalist provides update on Yoro saga

Martyn Ziegler of The Times shared his understanding of Yoro’s transfer saga on Thursday evening, writing: “Liverpool and Manchester United are waiting in the wings should Real Madrid’s interest in defensive prodigy Leny Yoro collapse.

“The 18-year-old Lille centre-back is regarded as a generational talent and will be allowed to leave this summer for a fee of around £50m. Real want Yoro, who attended their Champions League final success over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley two weeks ago, but Liverpool and United are also waiting in the hope a deal stalls and they can pounce.”

