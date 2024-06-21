United legend sends subtle message to int’l manager during high-stakes Euros clash

England and Denmark settled for a point apiece in Frankfurt last night in the sides’ second Euro 2024 group-stage ties.

Harry Kane, now technically playing in his home comforts, got off the mark for the tournament when he finished off a scrappy chance to give the Three Lions the lead in the 18th minute.

Then, in true Gareth Southgate-style, England were seemingly comfortable settling for such a narrow lead as they proceeded to sit back and weather a significant storm from the relentless Danes, who were beating their opponents to every loose ball and every tackle.

It took just 16 minutes before Denmark were rewarded for their efforts; Morten Hjulmand let it fly with a scintillating strike from around 30 yards out, and Southgate’s men could only watch on as it clattered in off of Jordan Pickford’s right post.

Despite registering 28 shots between them, neither team were able to clinch a winner, leaving the spoils to be shared upon the full-time whistle.

As is usually the case after most of England’s matches, Southgate came under fire from fans on social media for his in-game substitutions. The likes of Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton, Anthony Gordon and Kobbie Mainoo were all left watching on from the bench as their nation dropped points.

Paul Scholes even took to Instagram to drop a subtle hint as to who he wanted to see enter the fold, and it’s a sentiment that will certainly be echoed by the Manchester United faithful.

Scholes knew Mainoo would’ve made a difference

During the second half, he shared a picture of Mainoo to his story, indicating it was time to bring the teenager on.

🚨 Paul Scholes on Instagram posting Mainoo's picture. He wants Mainoo to come on!!! pic.twitter.com/N8eqGL6QVW — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) June 20, 2024

Yet, it was Conor Gallagher who replaced right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. Figure that one out.

The Three Lions take on Slovenia next Tuesday in their final fixture of Group C.

