United have just found out how much they’ll have to fork out to sign Copa America star after rejected opening bid

Manchester United remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte after reportedly having their opening bid rejected this week.

Should the midfielder depart the Parc des Princes in the coming months, he’ll have spent only one season at the club following his £51.1 million switch from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

United, meanwhile, are actively scouring the market for more options in the middle of the park. The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen face uncertain futures at Old Trafford, while a partner with significantly more European experience will only benefit Kobbie Mainoo as he looks to continue on his upward trajectory next season.

PSG unwilling to take hit on Ugarte sale

As such, Ugarte, who is currently representing Uruguay at Copa America, is seemingly one name on INEOS’ shortlist; Sky Sports revealed this morning that the 23-year-old is one of several players being considered by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co.

L’Equipe proceeded to report that United saw their initial proposal rebuffed by the Parisians for being below their valuation, which, according to iNews, is in the region of £50m, as they are unwilling to take a hit on what they paid for him in 2023.

