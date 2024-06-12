United hierarchy held talks with Premier League boss leading up to FA Cup final before making Ten Hag decision

Manchester United chiefs spoke directly with three managerial options before ultimately opting to stick with Erik ten Hag.

The news of their decision was revealed on Tuesday evening courtesy of the ever-reliable David Ornstein, who added that talks were now underway to extend the Dutchman’s contract as he looks towards the third season of his tenure.

While the update has drawn mixed reactions from the United faithful, most were just relieved to see the tedious saga finally come to an end. Heading into the transfer window with little to no idea of who’d be in the dugout next term is not only unfair to fans but it also could’ve been detrimental in pursuit of transfer targets.

Premier League boss came under consideration by INEOS

MailSport has now revealed that prior to the Reds’ FA Cup triumph, INEOS met with free agents Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino regarding the potential vacancy, as well as a surprise candidate in the form of Marco Silva.

The Portuguese, formerly of Everton, got the better of Ten Hag in February when Fulham saw out a 2-1 win at Old Trafford – their first victory at the stadium in 21 years.

However, Ten Hag’s perfectly executed game plan in last month’s final at Wembley swayed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. into continuing with him at the reins for the foreseeable, having claimed a second piece of silverware in his second campaign.

