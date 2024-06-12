United get green light to pursue priority target after club president confirms he ‘can leave’ this summer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be well aware that Manchester United must acquire defensive reinforcements this summer or risk overseeing another turbulent campaign akin to last season.

Last term, the backline was undoubtedly the area hit the hardest by the unprecedented and debilitating injury crisis. Centrally, Lisandro Martinez missed almost the entirety of the term through separate layoffs, while Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane were only able to feature sporadically due to fitness issues.

The situation led to Casemiro having to deputise at centre-half towards the end of the season, and he evidently struggled to match the pace of his opponents on numerous occasions.

As well as that, Varane confirmed last month that he’d be leaving United upon the expiration of his contract, meaning Erik ten Hag has been left with one less option to bolster his squad – and a world-class one at that. Talks are ongoing with veteran Evans regarding a potential extension, as he, too, will become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

One name believed to be atop Ratcliffe’s shortlist is Lille’s Leny Yoro – a young but proven defender whose performances have seen him quickly become one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Yoro free to leave Lille, club president confirms

The 18-year-old starlet is garnering interest from United and Real Madrid – among a host of other admirers – and following tonight’s update on his situation, all interested clubs have essentially been given the green light to test Lille’s resolve.

Club president Olivier Letang announced ahead of the transfer window opening on Friday (as per Fabrizio Romano): “Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer.

“Both have the ‘exit voucher’ due to their contract situation.”

Indeed, Yoro has just a year left on his current deal, and he is unwilling to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 outfit. They still value him at around £50 million, though, and reports have suggested that if he had his pick of the bunch, he’d opt for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

