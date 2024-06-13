United graduate deemed one of Europe’s ‘most promising prospects’ snubbed PL rivals after holding talks

Manchester United bid farewell to a highly-rated Carrington graduate this week after Omari Forson departed the club for AC Monza.

The Serie A outfit confirmed his arrival on Tuesday on a four-year deal from United, from whom he rejected numerous contract offers before leaving as a free agent. Monza labelled their new acquisition as ‘one of the most promising prospects in Europe’.

In fairness, you can’t really blame him given that his priority – like with every emerging talent – is to be playing regular first-team football. Forson was awarded his senior debut by Erik ten Hag back in February when he came off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers and assisted fellow starlet Kobbie Mainoo for a pivotal, match-winning goal.

From then until the end of the campaign, the 19-year-old proceeded to make a further six appearances, including substitute cameos against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as his maiden start in a home Premier League clash with Fulham.

His three outings in the FA Cup also ensured that he earned himself a winners’ medal when the Reds lifted the trophy at Wembley last month.

Forson snubbed PL rivals before Serie A switch

According to the Shields Gazette, fierce rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland were in pursuit of the youngster – as well as Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough. However, Forson opted against staying in England and snubbed the trio of clubs in favour of a move abroad.

Hopefully, the forward’s career can continue on its upward trajectory in 2024/2025, and his development will flourish while relishing increased opportunities.

