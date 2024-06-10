United given green light to reignite pursuit of former Ten Hag protegee whose club are keen on selling him

As Bayern Munich close in on their first signing of the summer in the form of Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, their attention will then quickly switch to potential outgoings.

Assuming all goes to plan in the coming days, the Bundesliga giants will welcome Palhinha to the Allianz in the upcoming window, having failed to get his transfer over the line on deadline day last September.

The midfielder had already flown to Munich with a one-way ticket and even gone as far as to complete media duties after his arrival, before having to return to London and play a key role in the 2023/2024 campaign for the Cottagers.

Nevertheless, the Bavarians are prepared to fork out €45 million (£38m) for the Portugal star’s signature this time around, after which the board will look to recuperate funds by sanctioning player exits.

Another ex-Ajax representative at Old Trafford?

One Bayern star who’s believed to have been deemed surplus to requirements (Florian Plettenberg) is former Erik ten Hag protegee Matthijs de Ligt, who was left battling for a starting role after Eric Dier joined the club on loan in the winter.

It’s a well-known fact that Ten Hag often favours moves for players he’s already acquainted with in some aspect, whether it’s from his Ajax days or even earlier – Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana all played under the Dutchman in Amsterdam.

In this particular scenario, he may be looking to reunite with the ace who captained his side to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 and a domestic double at just 19 years old.

The last time United found themselves linked with De Ligt was January of this year, so it remains to be seen if they would reignite their pursuit, especially given that it would presumably hinge on Ten Hag staying in the dugout. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. are adamant about signing at least one new centre-back in the window, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his name came up for consideration.

