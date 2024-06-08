United given green light to push ahead with pursuit of PL star as they set deadline to complete deal

United given green light to push ahead with pursuit of PL star as they set deadline to complete deal

Manchester United’s hierarchy are looking to push ahead with pursuing transfer targets despite delaying a decision on Erik ten Hag’s future.

In truth, you’d struggle to see how many players would jump at the prospect of making an Old Trafford switch when they have little to no idea of who will be sat in the dugout next season.

The latest reports claim that Gareth Southgate is United’s priority to succeed Ten Hag. Should that come to fruition, it’s a decision that won’t be met too kindly by supporters.

Nevertheless, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. have got their transfer shortlist ready for the window opening next Friday, and one name who’s believed to be among the top targets is Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Everton star, 22, is fresh off the back of making his England debut on Monday evening, but failed to make the final 26-man Euros squad on Thursday – an absolutely bizarre decision by Southgate to take Lewis Dunk over him, by the way.

Read more: £550k-a-week United duo could be first out the door as INEOS plot ruthless summer overhaul

Reds eye Branthwaite signing before July

As per the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees will demand a minimum of £75 million to sanction the exit of Branthwaite, albeit unwillingly. United, on the other hand, are hoping to seal the deal by June 30.

His imminent return from Three Lions camp has opened the door for the Reds to ignite their pursuit, given that the Football Association had implemented a law to block clubs, agents and players negotiating transfers while away on international duty.

More Stories / Latest News

United given green light to push ahead with pursuit of PL star as they set deadline to complete deal

Jun 8 2024, 11:22

‘Of course’: United man confirms he wants ‘top class’ Ten Hag to keep his job while on int’l duty

Jun 8 2024, 6:20

Trustworthy United ace says talks he’ll hold talks with club hierarchy over his future when he finishes int’l duty

Jun 7 2024, 23:04