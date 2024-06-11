United dubbed ‘main interested party’ over Liverpool in pursuit of 22-y/o with release clause in contract

Manchester United and Liverpool have been tipped to go head-to-head in pursuit of Goncalo Inacio’s signature this summer, with Sporting Lisbon seemingly resigned to losing their talent.

Today, a fresh report from Portuguese outlet A Bola has labelled the Red Devils as the ‘main interested party’ in the race for Inacio.

It’s no surprise that United are looking to poke their noses ahead, as defensive reinforcements are crucial at Old Trafford in the upcoming window. Last season’s debilitating and unprecedented injury crisis undoubtedly hit the backline the hardest, which resulted in Casemiro having to deputise at centre-half while right-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot filled in at left-back.

Inacio has his pick of potential suitors

As such, a tenacious, mobile and aggressive option like Inacio will only strengthen United’s squad for the 2024/2025 term, especially given that he boasts such experience at just 22 years old.

With eight Portugal caps to his name already, Inacio is now gearing up to add to his tally at Euro 2024 after being included in Roberto Martinez’s 26-man squad. Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have also been called up, so hopefully, they’re put on agent duty and can talk up the prospect of a United move to their compatriot.

A Bola also states that for Sporting – who just claimed their first league title since 2021 – to even consider sanctioning Inacio’s exit, any interested clubs must activate his £50.5 million release clause.

