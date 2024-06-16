United drops road game in Memphis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The road struggles continued for New Mexico United on Saturday night. The black and yellow fell 2-1 in Memphis. United’s record on the road in USL-C play is now 3-4-1.

United fell behind early as Memphis converted a PK just 13 minutes into the match. While New Mexico dominated possession, the home team was able to make the most out of its opportunities, as it scored twice in the first half on just three shots on goal.

New Mexico’s leading goal scorer, Greg Hurst, accounted for United’s only goal. It occurred in the 87th minute.

United now returns home for two matches next week. The club will host an international friendly against FC Juarez on Wednesday and return to USL-C action on Saturday against Colorado Springs.

