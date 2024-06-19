United braced for third player rejection of the summer after reports claim priority target is hestitant about move

Manchester United have oversaw a tricky start to the summer transfer season after the window opened last Friday.

Already, their failed £25 million bid for Barcelona prospect Fermin Lopez resulted in the player voicing his desire to stay put in Catalonia. Just yesterday, the youngster revealed that he’d even be open to signing a new contract to ensure his future lies at the Camp Nou over anywhere else.

As well as that, fans who have been keeping track of the tedious Leny Yoro saga may be aware that he’s told Lille he’s uninterested in a move to the Premier League. The Ligue 1 side rejected an opening bid from Liverpool, while United have established their interest from afar. Yet, Yoro is adamant about waiting for Real Madrid’s call.

David Ornstein shared on Tuesday evening that United had opened talks with the representatives of one of their priority forward targets, Joshua Zirkzee. The Bologna frontman, whose contract contains a £34m release clause, is currently on international duty with the Netherlands and is therefore unable to directly engage in negotiations himself.

Read more: Bayern see their advances rejected by United star this week after failing to meet his financial demands

Zirkzee may favour Milan over Manchester

However, reports from Italy (La Gazzetta dello Sport) suggest Zirkzee, 23, would prefer to stay in Serie A at this stage of his career rather than move to England, which certainly plays into AC Milan’s hands, as they’re currently the only other club in pursuit of his signature.

It’s all good and well United discussing a prospective move with his agents or the club, but personal terms are a necessity in getting any transfer over the line – we learnt that the hard way from Frenkie de Jong.

