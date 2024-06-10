United braced for £33m loss following player’s exit whom they’re ‘100%’ planning to sell

As Manchester United gear up for their first transfer window of the INEOS era, one of the board’s first orders of business is finding a resolution to Jadon Sancho’s situation.

The winger played the final match of his Borussia Dortmund loan spell at Wembley nine days ago as the Germans fell to a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Reports have suggested that Dortmund would be keen on re-signing Sancho, who spent four years at the Signal Iduna Park before making his highly-anticipated switch to Old Trafford. However, the club are unwilling to meet United’s demands when it comes to his prospective transfer fee, while the Englishman’s £250,000-a-week wages are also a stumbling block.

Another dreadful piece of business from United

United, meanwhile, are prepared to sanction a £33 million loss from Sancho’s outgoing, as Fabrizio Romano claims the Reds have set his price tag at £40m ahead of the window opening on Friday and are ‘100% decided’ on selling him. Back in 2021, they parted with a whopping £73m to acquire his services.

Should this be the end of the 24-year-old’s Red Devils tenure, it’s safe to say it was severely underwhelming for all parties.

