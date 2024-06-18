United back in top flight to 'complete for everything'

New signing Will Ferry says Dundee United "are worthy of being part" of the Scottish Premiership and will "compete for everything" following their top-flight promotion.

Left-back Ferry became Jim Goodwin's first summer recruit earlier this month, joining from Cheltenham Town on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old says he "always had an interest" in his new club, who he watched regularly last term on BBC Scotland as United went on to win the Championship title.

Ferry adds that he is a "well-rounded" player who will bring "energy" and "quality on the ball".

"It's something I’ve always wanted to experience, playing in the Scottish Premiership," he told DUTV.

"I'm buzzing to get the chance to prove myself at the level. I can tell it's a good changing room already and I feel comfortable.

“We're here to be a proper part of the league. We believe we're worthy of being part of the league and we're going to compete for everything.“