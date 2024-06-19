United assessing Zirkzee move

[Getty Images]

It had been thought Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee would make a summer move to AC Milan.

However, Manchester United are also interested and considering whether to make a bid, and there has been communication with the player's advisor Kia Joorabchian.

United want to improve their attacking options and the 23-year-old, who is part of the Netherlands' squad at Euro 2024, impressed with his overall performances for Bologna, who secured Champions League qualification under Thiago Motta.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals.

United are keen to do business early in the transfer window and are expected to improve their £35m offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, which was rejected at the weekend.