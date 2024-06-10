United’s arch-rivals register ‘concrete’ interest in one of their priority targets; his club are resigned to losing him

Manchester United may have to vie with arch-rivals Liverpool in pursuit of hot prospect Goncalo Inacio this summer.

Both sides are looking to bolster their backlines amidst a period of rebuilding ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

At Old Trafford, they’re currently gearing up for their first-ever transfer window of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe/INEOS era, with wholesale changes expected to be made across the squad; the new co-owner has already done so at board level after appointing the likes of Omar Berrada (CEO), Sir Dave Brailsford (INEOS’ head of sport) and Jason Wilcox (technical director).

Stalwart centre-half Raphael Varane bid farewell to the United faithful last month following an announcement confirming that he’d be departing the club when his contract expired in June. The decorated defender will leave a gaping hole in Erik ten Hag’s squad, and it remains to be seen if the likes of Jonny Evans, who is in talks over a new deal, Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof will survive the summer.

Liverpool join Reds in Inacio pursuit

As for the Merseyside outfit, they’re now preparing themselves for a first season post-Jurgen Klopp. Arne Slot is seemingly adamant about making changes for the future at Anfield, starting with Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor.

The club captain – now 32 years old – has just one year remaining on his contract, and as much as Liverpool supporters will try and push the prospect of his prospective exit out of their minds, reports suggest Van Dijk could be on his way out sooner rather than later.

Therefore, it’s no wonder why a tenacious, mobile and aggressive option like Inacio appeals to both clubs. The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in Sporting Lisbon’s side for three seasons now and played an integral role in the team claiming their first league title since 2021, as well as reaching the last-16 of the Europa League.

Inacio also has eight Portugal caps to his name already – a tally he’s set to add to after being named in Roberto Martinez’s Euro 2024 squad.

As such, Football Insider claims that Liverpool’s interest in the star is ‘concrete’ after learning that he could be available for just £40 million. Game on.

