United announce Carrington refurbishment

Manchester United have announced a project to refurbish and modernise the men’s first team building at Carrington Training Complex will start next week.

The £50m venture will be led by Foster and Partners - the architectural practice behind the redevelopment of Wembley Stadium and the design of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

United say there will be a " focus on creating a high-performance collaborative environment for players and staff".

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: "We want to create a world-class environment for our teams to win.

"When we conducted a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met our men's first-team players, it was clear the standards had fallen below some of our peers.

"This project will ensure Manchester United's training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards."