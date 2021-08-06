United Airlines Will Require All U.S.-Based Employees to Be Vaccinated
The airline is the first to require employees to be vaccinated.
Spirit has canceled 60% of its Tuesday flights, American, 9%, after heavy cancellations Sunday and Monday.
The changes are part of the airport’s $608-million terminal lobby expansion project.
Customers can also standby for an alternative flight for free.
Transport secretary estimates 5-6,000 British holidaymakers heading home
Spirit Airlines canceled more than half its flights Thursday in a fifth straight day of disruptions, despite saying cancellations would fall by then.
On Friday morning, the low-cost airline canceled more than 250 flights, bringing the total number of canceled flights this week to more than 1,700.
Biden moving toward reopening U.S. to foreign travel, with vaccine requirement
Flight attendants duct-taped a man during a Frontier Airlines flight, after the man allegedly punched another man and groped two women.
Maxwell Berry, 22, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Sunday on battery charges, NBC reported, citing an arrest report. Reuters could not immediately confirm details of Berry's arrest.Berry is accused of groping the breasts of one flight attendant, touching the buttocks of second and punching a third in the face, according to the network.Following that altercation Berry was subdued with the help of other passengers and duct-taped to his seat, NBC reported."Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight," an airline spokesperson said in a statement released to NBC.
By Thursday evening, Spirit had canceled 55% of the day's scheduled flights.
During a 10-day trip aboard a cruise ship in Greece this summer, there were plenty of COVID tests and lots of hand sanitizing. And that was just fine with me.
Customers who called Spirit and American also complained about being put on hold for hours.
Amid a string of high-profile incidents involving disruptive and violent air passengers, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration asked U.S. airports - in a letter made public Thursday - to assist in the government's effort to crack down on unruly travelers. Several recent in-air incidents have drawn wide public attention on social media, including this altercation, when a Frontier Airlines passenger accused of groping two flight attendants and punching a third on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was taped to his seat for the duration of the flight and arrested after the plane landed.The United States has seen a significant jump in reported cases of passengers causing disturbances on airplanes, including many for refusing to wear face masks. Through Aug. 1, the FAA has received more than 3,700 reports of unruly passengers this year, with the vast majority of them involving passengers not wearing masks. The FAA has initiated 628 investigations, more than three times the number last year. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who indefinitely extended a "zero tolerance policy" for unruly air passengers in March, told airport officials in his letter: "Every week, we see situations in which law enforcement was asked to meet an aircraft at the gate following an unruly passenger incident. In some cases, flight attendants have reported being physically assaulted. Nevertheless, many of these passengers were interviewed by local police and released without criminal charges of any kind." Dickson noted that alcohol often contributes to unsafe passenger behavior and asked airports to prevent passengers from taking alcoholic drinks on planes.
The FAA said law enforcement at airport gates have often let unruly passengers go without criminal charges.
The nation's top aviation regulator is suggesting that local police around the country should file charges more often against unruly airline passengers and that airports should clamp down on alcohol sales. Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson said that every week, police are asked to be there when a flight lands after an incident involving passengers, including cases in which they assault flight attendants. “Nevertheless, many of these passengers were interviewed by local police and released without criminal charges of any kind,” Dickson said in letters to airport officials.
FAA administrator expresses concerns about serving alcohol before flights in letter sent to about 1,000 airports Travelers at JFK airport in New York in July. Photograph: Edna Leshowitz/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is asking airports to more carefully monitor alcohol sales, especially in to-go cups. In a letter released Tuesday to leaders of about 1,000 airports across the US, the FAA administrator, Steve Dickinson, expressed concerns about serving alcohol
