United add keeper Richards on two-year deal

Goalkeeper Dave Richards says he is "here to drive standards" after leaving Crewe Alexandra to join Dundee United on a two-year deal.

The Welshman, 30, ends his nine-year stint with the English League Two side to become United's second signing in as many days ahead of their Premiership return.

Richards sampled the top flight last season with a loan spell at St Johnstone where he did not make a first-team appearance.

On his Tannadice move, Richards said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to get this over the line. I haven’t heard anything but brilliant things from other players about this club.

“The people in Scotland have welcomed me with open arms since my arrival last August - as soon as this opportunity arose I wanted to jump on it straight away.”

With Jack Walton having returned to parent club Luton Town, Richards and 22-year-old Jack Newman are now the two goalkeepers in United's squad.

Manager Jim Goodwin said he "couldn't overlook" Richards' experience, adding: "He’ll provide stiff competition for the starting spot while he will also be another reliable, senior voice for me to lean on in the dressing room."