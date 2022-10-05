Can 'unique' weapon N'Keal Harry boost Bears' struggling pass attack?

Can 'unique' weapon Harry boost Bears' struggling pass attack? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season.

Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.

Help is needed.

The Bears hope it comes in the form of the 6-foot-4 N'Keal Harry. The Bears acquired Harry in a July trade with the New England Patriots. Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain early in training camp. He underwent tightrope surgery and was placed on short-term injured reserve before the start of the season.

On Wednesday, the Bears officially opened Harry's 21-day practice window by designating him to return from IR.

A big-body, jump-ball threat, Harry can give the Bears something they don't currently have at wide receiver.

"I think he is unique. I think he is," head coach Matt Eberflus said of Harry on Wednesday. "I think all the guys are. Everybody's got a different skillset. Everybody runs differently. Everybody gets open differently. And I think he's got a unique skillset. Like we said, he's a big-body guy that's open like a tight end. Tight ends are typically open because they got smaller guys covering them. The catch radius is there. They can big body guys. They can use their radius to be able to stay and keep open. So, I think he has all that."

Eberflus said Harry is moving well, but the Bears need to see how he responds to individual work this week before determining if he will be active Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

After placing Byron Pringle on short-term injured reserve last Tuesday, the Bears currently have five healthy wide receivers on their roster. Only three – Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Dante Pettis – see significant playing time.

Story continues

Rookie Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut in Week 4 but didn't record an offensive snap, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette saw minimal playing time vs. the Giants.

Given the rickety state of the Bears' passing game, adding Harry could give quarterback Justin Fields a big-body receiver to target on third down and in the red zone. At the very least, Harry's wide catch radius would give Fields a bigger margin for error on tight-window throws against smaller defensive backs.

"Yeah, you know, he would of course be a good matchup for smaller DBs," Fields said. "One-on-one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that's one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls."

The Bears finally got Mooney going Sunday in their 20-12 loss to the Giants. The Bears' top receiver pulled down four passes for 94 yards, including a 56-yard strike on a go ball from Fields.

But the Bears went 0-for-3 in the red zone, and their receivers still have a lot of improving to do.

"I would just say continued improvement on the rhythm and timing of it," Eberflus said. "We got Mooney going last week. St. Brown's done a good job to this point. We've just got to continue to the whole group, really just the rhythm and timing of the passing game, and I think it's improving. I see it in practice and we saw glimpses of it last week. So, it's a work in progress, but it's improving."

The hope is that the addition of Harry, whenever that comes, will help make life easier for Fields and a receiving corps still searching for answers.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!