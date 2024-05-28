Unique rule saddles Century baseball team with a tough section loss in New Prague

May 27—NEW PRAGUE — A unique rule had the Century baseball team feeling blue on Memorial Day.

The seventh-seeded Panthers were in a heated contest at No. 2 New Prague on a stormy day during the first round of Section 1, Class 4A play Monday.

Century trailed 2-1 going into the top of the sixth inning. The Panthers thought they had tied the game when Sam Johnston delivered an RBI single. Century had runners at first and third and was poised to take the lead with just one out.

Then it started to lightning and rain. And it just kept on raining and some hail even pelted to the ground.

All the while, the water just kept piling up on the field. Century Activities Director Mark Kuisle was at the game and he even tried to help out the grounds crew as one storm front moved through and another entered the area.

"We got most of the water off from the first one (storm) and we were going to try and wait to see if we could get through the next storm cell and it (the field) was completely saturated," Kuisle said. " We knew we were right on the edge and we got pounded again. I just looked at the field, and there was no way."

The field was soaked. So after a lengthy delay, the game was called off. It was an official game, as five innings were completed. But unfortunately for Century, since the sixth inning was not completed, the game reverted back to the last finished inning. And that was the fifth, when New Prague was up 2-1.

As a result, New Prague won 2-1 and Century suffered a tough, and bit confusing, defeat.

"That's a Minnesota State High School League rule," Mayo activities director Jeff Whitney said. "It's baseball policy and procedures for state and section (play). It's been a rule for a long time, it just doesn't happen often.

"To get into the middle of an inning like that, and then to score a run, makes it unique, obviously," Whitney added. "Unfortunately, it affected them."

Whitney is the director of the Section 1-4A baseball tournament. He was in Rochester on Monday as Mayo hosted a section baseball game against Lakeville North. He was in contact with the New Prague activities director, however. The Mayo and Lakeville North game was the only one of the four in Section 1-4A not impacted by the weather.

"Once the game starts, like any other game, it's in the hands of the umpires," Whitney said. "And the umpires work with the site manager and whoever's hosting."

Kuisle gave credit to the grounds crew for doing what they could to get the field ready. But he agreed not to waste Diamond Dry when another storm front was still coming.

"I was right there out on the field," Kuisle said. "You don't use Diamond Dry until you're sure that the field is playable. That's a grounds crew 101."

Whitney agreed.

"I know there were multiple times where they were going to prepare the field, they were going to do some work on the field, but then it would rain again," Whitney said. "That's one thing about Diamond Dry, it's got to stop raining before it's worth using."

Whitney also noted that a grounds crew at the high school level is limited by both manpower and resources.

"In my history of running the tournament for a long time, weather often wipes games out," he said. "There just isn't a lot of work done on fields like you'd see in a pro situation."

Kuisle talked to the New Prague activities director in the early evening on Monday and it was still raining at the field.

"They waited and waited; they didn't pull the plug quickly," Whitney said. "At some point the field got to a point where the umpires and grounds people didn't think it was able to be recovered."

New Prague is now scheduled to host a second-round playoff game on Tuesday. But if the field gets much more rain, that game may have to be pushed back.

And as for Century, the Panthers slip into the loser-out bracket in the double-elimination tournament. The Panthers will play at No. 6 Lakeville South at 5 p.m. Tuesday as they hope to prolong their season.