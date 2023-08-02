'Unique' Paddington wins fourth successive Group One

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's stable star Paddington ploughed through the mud to his fourth successive Group One success in the Sussex Stakes (Glyn KIRK)

Irish super horse Paddington powered through the rain to win the Sussex Stakes at 'Glorious Goodwood' on Wednesday to record his fourth successive Group One success.

Frankie Dettori on second favourite Inspiral tried to upset Paddington's rhythm by coming up to challenge with two furlongs (400 metres) to go of the mile contest.

However, Paddington's jockey Ryan Moore shrugged him off and whilst Inspiral faded to finish last in the five runner field the odds on favourite went clear to win by 1 1/2 lengths from French raider Facteur Cheval.

Paddington's victory was his fourth Group One triumph in as many months -- the Irish 2000 Guineas, the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Eclipse Stakes (over the longer distance of 1 1/4 miles) being the previous three.

"He just loves the sport, he loves the job, it does not matter what the ground is he is a very unique horse," said Moore.

"It is not just his name that attracts a large following..." Moore added, referring to the famous children's literary character.

Whilst Moore was winning his second Sussex Stakes it was the sixth for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

"Absolutely he is a very rare horse," said O'Brien.

"He is a very special horse, we were worried about the ground but it did not matter to him. We are so lucky to have him."

O'Brien said there was every chance Paddington would try and emulate one of his former stars Giants Causeway in adding the International Stakes -- which is over 1 1/4 miles -- at York later in August.

Giants Causeway like Paddington also won the St James's Palace, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes in 2000.

"Paddington is much quicker than Giants Causeway and as tough," said O'Brien.

For American part owner Peter Brant it was a memorable first visit to Goodwood.

He put Paddington up on to the same level as another horse he co-owned Swale, who won two legs of the 1984 Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

"I have been in racing since 1976 and this is certainly one of the greatest horses I have been around," said the 76-year-old.

pi/dj