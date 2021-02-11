The unique NFL career of the Eagles' newest assistant coach Alex Tanney

The unique NFL career of the Eagles' newest assistant coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Alex Tanney threw 15 passes in a nine-year NFL career.

Fourteen of them came in one meaningless game with the Titans in 2015 in mop-up duty in place of Zach Mettenberger on the last day of the season against the Colts.

He threw one touchdown pass in his career. To Dorial Green-Beckham.

He earned $3.6 million.

His 73 percent career completion percentage is 3rd-highest in NFL history by a player throwing at least 10 passes (behind Ryan Nassib and Antwaan Randle El). His 113.2 career passer rating is 6th-highest in NFL history. Just ahead of Pat Mahomes’ 108.7.

On Tuesday, Tanney announced his retirement from the NFL. On Thursday, Nick Sirianni added him to his coaching staff as an offensive quality control assistant.

It’s an intriguing hire simply because of the players and coaches Tanney has been around during his nine-year career.

Tanney spent time with eight teams, often just in training camp or on the practice squad. He was the ultimate NFL journeyman.

If every NFL coach is the product of all the people he’s been around, then Tanney must have one pretty wild body of knowledge when it comes to NFL offense.

Let’s take a look at some of the offensive coaches Tanney has worked under and the quarterbacks he’s played with.

2012 Chiefs

Tanney’s offensive coordinator was Brian Daboll, who’s now with the Bills, and his quarterbacks coach was Jim Zorn, the long-time Seahawks player and coach. The Chiefs’ wide receivers coach Tanney’s rookie year? Nick Sirianni.

Tanney’s fellow quarterbacks during his stint with the Chiefs were Matt Cassel and Brady Quinn.

2013 Cowboys

The Cowboys’ head coach was current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, offensive coordinator was current Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan and QBs coach was long-time Vikings quarterback Wade Wilson.

Also in the quarterback room with Tanney were Tony Romo and Kyle Orton.

2013 Browns

Then it was off to the Browns, whose head coach was Rob Chudzinski and offensive coordinator was Norv Turner. Entry-level offensive assistant? Current Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The Browns’ other QBs that year were Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden and Brian Hoyer.

2014 Buccaneers

In Tampa, Tanney’s offensive coordinator was Jeff Tedford, who coached DeSean Jackson at Cal, and his QBs coach was Marcus Arroyo, who’s now the head coach at UNLV.

He shared the Bucs’ quarterbacks room with Josh McCown and Mike Glennon.

2014, 2015 Titans

Tennessee’s head coach was Ken Whisenhunt, offensive coordinator was current Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael, assistant WRs coach was current Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and their assistant tight ends coach was current Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

How about this group of quarterbacks that Tanney was with at different points during his two years with the Titans: Charlie Whitehurst, Mettenberger, Jake Locker, Jordan Palmer and Marcus Mariota.

2015 Bills

In his brief stay in Buffalo, Tanney got to work with Bills head coach Anthony Lynn (who worked with Sirianni and Steichen with the Chargers), South Jersey native Greg Roman (now the Ravens’ OC), former Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano and one-time Browns head coach Chris Palmer.

The Bills’ other QBs were Tyrod Taylor, E.J. Manuel and Cassel.

2015 Colts

Tanney played under head coach Chuck Pagano and was reunited with Chudzinski, who was the Colts’ offensive coordinator.

His fellow QBs were Andrew Luck, Matt Hasselbeck, Whitehurst, Josh Freeman and Ryan Lindley.

2015-2017 Titans

Back to Tennessee with Whisenhunt, Michael and Smith as well as Terry Robiskie.

Tanney’s fellow QBs included Mariota, Mettenberger and - for the third time with three teams - Cassel.

2018-2020 Giants

When Tanney arrived in East Rutherford, Pat Shurmur was the head coach and Mike Shula was offensive coordinator and QBs coach. By the time he retired last week, Joe Judge was the head coach and Garrett was offensive coordinator. So Garrett was his first head coach and last offensive coordinator.

Tanney played with Eli Manning, one-tie Eagle Kyle Lauletta, Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy during his three years with the Giants.

