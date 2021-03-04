Unique bonds build hardwoods success for Muskogee squads

Mar. 4—Both Muskogee teams are faced with the challenge of two wins this week to get to the state tournament.

Throughout the year, they've had some chemistry issues that can be challenging but are also unique in themselves.

For the boys, they've had some time to work on it.

JaVontae Campbell and Jaraun Campbell are brothers. A third Campbell Joseph, is not connected. James Brown and Xavier Brown are cousins. Mekeion Payne and Rahiem Payne are cousins.

For Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade, who has had two years now to adjust to it.

"I've never even had two brothers on a team I've coached," he said. "But it's all been good. They're all individuals with different personalities and they all do different things. You just have to learn the different attributes of each kid and coach them as basketball players and be consistent on how we deal with each player."

Of the blood connections, only one, JaVontae, isn't a senior. But yet, he's developed performance wise into one of the leaders of this team, pouring in 34 points in the first-round win against Bixby.

"I would say he gets on his brother more than his teammates. Guys like Xavier and JB, one is pretty laid back and the other isn't a really big talker, they just play, just vibe off each other and that's pretty much how it's worked for all of them," said Wade.

JaVontae doesn't shy from taking a leader role just because he's the junior.

"It's harder sometimes with Jaraun, like he may get mad at me if I say something but we just deal with it," his brother said. "We all hold each other accountable. We've all been playing together since fifth grade, so we're family on and off the court. We know what we can do with each other so we just use that to the best of our ability."

Muskogee takes an 11-5 record into Friday's game at Del City against Midwest City (15-6), essentially a home game for the Mid-Del district school even though Del City is hosting. Tip is at 8 p.m.

Story continues

For the girls (9-11), who take on Stillwater (10-9) in an 8 p.m. contest at Union on Thursday, it's been about meshing four transfers, one which spent her freshman and sophomore years here before moving as a junior. All four — Tea Myers, Jada Hytche, Denym Sanders and Makayla Adams — played last year at Broken Arrow and were approved for transfer to Muskogee this year for various reasons.

For Myers, whose older sister Taylor was two years her senior, it involved her mom's job and health needs in regard to COVID in her family, and was a leading scorer at MHS as a sophomore. Yet, in her role, she's more or less the bridge between what was and what is.

The challenge has been coach Jeremy Ford's to deal with, especially with what COVID did to the offseason.

"Not having a summer league and camps to help us jell together early probably hurt, but things happen, we control what we can control," Ford said. "It took time to develop that and we're playing our best ball at the right time."

Myers left as Ford took over the program. She didn't get cleared to return until one month before practice began this fall.

"I didn't know him before I left and I got to meet him two days in summer pride before I left so I didn't know him as well as I thought I would," she said. "But he and (assistant coach Bryan) Bunch have pushed me to be as good as I can.

"I think in spite of COVID and all the things we didn't have this summer, we still came together well. Coach Ford made sure we were in the gym every single day, every morning or afternoon he could get us. And the four of us, we already had some chemistry before, but we created a stronger bond with the other girls, and some of us still got to play AAU together."

Ford says the diversity of skill sets of the four have helped in the transition.

"Tea, with her scoring ability, she's had some good games especially late here in the playoffs," he said. "Jada has been solid for us scoring Makayla is one that is a solid defender does a good job on ball. We can put her on any opposing point guard. And then there's Denym with her outside shooting. They all bring their own thing to the table and that as a whole makes us better."

And while the blood kid is heavy on the boys side, Myers happens to be cousins of the Campbell brothers.