Unioto headlines 2023-24 All-SVC Football selections, Hoops named Coach of the Year

CHILLICOTHE − The Scioto Valley Conference released its selections for its 2023-24 all-conference football team on Tuesday.

Unioto earned the lion's share of individual awards for the season. Unioto head coach Matt Hoops was named the SVC Coach of the Year. Hoops guided the Shermans to its first conference championship since 1998 and a 9-2 record overall, as well as a perfect 7-0 conference record to earn the program's first Gold Ball trophy since 1981.

Unioto quarterback Newton Hoops was named Offensive Back of the Year. Hoops passed for 2,562 yards and 32 touchdowns on the season, all the while posting a 62.7% completion rate. Ashton Crace was named the Special Teams Player of the Year, and Jordan Perkins was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year alongside Paint Valley's Peyton Bell.

Unioto quarterback Newton Hoops (#5, right) was named the 2023-24 All-SVC Offensive Back of the Year.

Paint Valley's Braylon Robertson was also named the Defensive Back of the Year, and Zane Trace's Spencer Brower earned the Defensive Lineman of the Year honor after accumulating 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Unioto was also named the Reserve and Junior High champions for the season.

Below is the complete list of the 2023-24 All-SVC Football Team, as well as Honorable Mentions:

All-SVC Football First Team

Newton Hoops, Unioto, Sr.

Jordan Perkins, Unioto, Sr.

Will Fleck, Unioto, Sr.

Ethan Summar, Unioto, Sr.

Ashton Crace, Unioto, Sr.

Blake Hoops, Unioto, Jr.

KB Perkins, Unioto, Jr.

Caden Cutright, Unioto, Jr.

Spencer Brower, Zane Trace, Sr.

Blake Phillips, Zane Trace, Sr.

Riley Hartsaugh, Zane Trace, Sr.

JT Jenkins, Zane Trace, Sr.

Aaden Dunn, Zane Trace, Jr.

Silas Stewart, Zane Trace, Jr.

Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley, Jr.

Carson Free, Paint Valley, Jr.

Hunter Freeman, Paint Valley, Sr.

Peyton Bell, Paint Valley, Sr.

Colton Yoakum, Paint Valley, Jr.

Bryce Wickline, Westfall, Sr.

Trent Walters, Westfall, Sr.

Tanner Scheel, Westfall, Sr.

Nate Smith, Westfall, Jr.

Gabe Lamerson, Piketon, Sr.

Zane Brownfield, Piketon, Sr.

Buddy Wilson, Piketon, Jr.

Austin Magill, Adena, Jr.

Jackson Hicks, Adena, Sr.

Lucas King, Adena, So.

Noah Potter, Huntington, Sr.

DJ Crocker, Huntington, Sr.

Gage Cheadle, Southeastern, So.

Joey Pfeifer, Southeastern, Jr.

Honorable Mentions

Adena: Nate Dreitzler, Chuck Saxour, Reed Hines, Luke Preston

Huntington: Morgan Breniser, Jayden Jackson, Isaac Taylor, Kayden Curtiss

Paint Valley: Preston Fauber, Caleb Saunders, Gavin Kingery, Justin Pence

Piketon: Brent McGuire, Wayde Fout, Luke Gullion, Mason Thacker

Southeastern: Jacob Sheets, Caleb Cutright, Ryan Peters, Corbin Leasure

Unioto: Connor Dollison, Jake Howard, Marcel James, David Long

Westfall: Joey Wright, Jaden Towler, John Siders, Conor Geer

Zane Trace: Brice Johnson, Gunnar McCullough, Carter Langley, Lukas Oiler

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Unioto headlines 2023-24 All-SVC Football selections